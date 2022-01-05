HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Local school districts experienced a stressful return to classes this week amid rising COVID cases and what many feel has been a lack of planning by state officials. However, there is still one district that will not return until next week.
Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Soto told Western Mass News that this one week delay is not COVID-related. In fact, it has been in place since the beginning of the school year, and now, it has given his staff more time to organize and prepare for what he hopes will be a safe return.
“I'm pretty confident that, given the extra week we’ve had off and the precautions that we’ve had in place, that we’re going to be in a good place next week,” Soto said.
Holyoke Public Schools will return to the classroom on Monday, January 10th, partly because of Thursday's “Three Kings Day,” but Superintendent Anthony Soto told us that it was also a learning lesson he took from last school year.
“We did experience a spike in COVID cases last year, so we wanted to make sure that we had this longer break to be able to respond,” Soto explained.
He told us that the extended break will allow the district to send out literature on Friday outlining the existing protocols in place, and outlining the latest developments.
“We’re going to mention the test kits that were sent home,” Soto detailed. “We’re going to mention the KN95 masks, and then we’re going to reiterate all of the safety protocols we already have.”
While other communities received COVID-19 test kits from the state just a day or two before schools reopened this week, Holyoke went a different route.
“Holyoke Public Schools volunteered to be a distribution hub for the city, so we kept 10,000 of those tests,” Soto said.
They will be distributing 15,000 test kits and sending home 10,000 to every staff member and student before the long break, with enough left over to distribute additional kits this week for staff and students who needed to resupply.
What about fears over potential staffing shortages?
“We've asked them to do more than they’ve ever done in the past, and our staff, our para’s, our teachers have really stepped up,” Soto told us.
While his district's scheduling decision was initially met with mixed reaction, he was glad it has worked out for the better.
“We were actually getting a lot of heat for starting the school a week early and having a longer break after Christmas,” Soto said, “but reflecting on that now I'm really happy we made that decision.”
Western Mass News asked if Holyoke Public Schools would consider requiring a negative test before students and staff return only 5 days after testing positive with no symptoms. Soto said no – they have listened to CDC and state guidance throughout the pandemic, and now is not the time to stray away from it.
