SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, attention turns an uptick in flu cases.
Over 1,200 hospitalizations nationwide were associated with influenza, and in Massachusetts, nearly three-percent of doctor visits were flu-related. That's higher than the last three years at this time.
Western Mass News talked to a Baystate doctor about what has been different this flu season.
“Still relatively low numbers compared to COVID-19, but it's increasing,” Dr. Paez told Western Mass News.
Baystate Health's Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Armando Paez told Western Mass News that their laboratory reported 69 cases of influenza from last week, the predominant strain this year being H3N2 and Type A.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported that western Mass is on the lower end of the spectrum of flu activity right now compared to the central and eastern parts of the state.
The numbers have been higher so far this year, and we asked Dr. Paez why.
“Number 1, masking plays a role,” he said. “Last year, there was a mask mandate. Everyone was more cognizant of and more careful in going out and wearing a mask in the community. Now, it depends on the risk and how people behave.”
He said that this year's flu vaccine was a factor.
“It depends on how effective the flu vaccine is and how many have been vaccinated against the flu,” Dr. Paez said. “It may play a role as well in how much flu we are going to get this season.”
We also asked how you know if you have the flu or COVID since symptoms are very similar.
“It is difficult to differentiate because they overlap with symptoms of COVID,” Dr. Paez explained. “Typically, the flu has a number of constant symptoms lasting three to four days. Usually, it is body aches, very common, stuffy nose as well as sore throat and headache.”
He said that there are some symptoms specific to COVID, such as loss of taste and smell.
Dr. Paez said that it is best to get tested for both viruses.
“The mission still is to get tested for COVID-19,” he said. “At the same time, they can get tested for flu because if they're at risk for the development of severe illness, particularly the elderly and the younger population, they may benefit from treatment if this is caught early.”
What age groups are getting sick? While Dr. Paez did not have specifics on this for our region, he said that overall, it is mostly younger people.
He also had this advice about staying safe in the coming months.
“Best way if your child or anyone at home feels sick – don’t go to school or work because it will only spread to other people as well as yourself,” he advised.
The latest data out of the CDC showed flu infections have impacted the 5 to 24 age group, however cases among those 25 and up are increasing.
