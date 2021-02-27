SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- House Democrats pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but not one House Republican voted in favor of the bill, and now it will face an uphill battle in the Senate.
People are closer to getting a $1,400 stimulus check.
The final vote was a narrow margin of 219–212, with two House Democrats breaking ranks and voting no.
There was no bipartisan House support on this bill, something President Joe Biden campaigned on.
The breakdown for the $1,400 checks is still those making $75,000 annually for individuals and $150,000 for couples.
One thing included in the bill is a $15 federal minimum wage.
Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick said the $15 minimum wage part of the bill more than likely gets struck down in the Senate. But the question is, will all 50 Senate Democrats vote to pass the bill?
"Now that the $15 minimum wage will get struck from the Senate side. That was the holdup on at least one member of the Democratic side of the Senate," Petrick said. "So, if you have all the Democrats voting for it, then it passes with a simple majority with Kamala Harris breaking tie.”
Congressman Richard Neal went on Twitter Saturday morning after the House passed the bill, saying:
There are no shortcuts to defeating this virus, and the #AmericanRescuePlan recognizes the challenges that lie ahead. But all of this work will only matter if the Senate can move quickly to bring this legislation to @POTUS desk. This is our moment, and together, we will recover. pic.twitter.com/4IOHrMXcEw— Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) February 27, 2021
Now the bill will go to the Senate next week.
From there, Democrats have to face 50 Senate Republicans on a final bill before it reaches the president’s desk.
