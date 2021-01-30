SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday was day two at the mass COVID-19 vaccine site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
The doors to the Eastfield Mall just closed as they gave their last vaccine just before 6 p.m. Over the past two days, Dr. Sly Douglas, with Curative, said they have given out 500 doses each day.
When people come in, they check-in at their appropriate appointment time. They walk through and wait to have their name called. Now, some people Western Mass News spoke to, after getting the vaccine, said the wait was only about 10 minutes.
“It was great. I didn’t feel for anything," said East Longmeadow resident Mary LoJack. "I didn’t feel like a wind, and I thought they did a good job.”
“Very simple. I mean, everything was well organized," said Sturbridge resident Charlie Balanchard. "Just like a regular flu-shot, it went very well.”
“Yeah, no pain, just a needle, and amazed at the efficiency," said Sturbridge resident Mary Balanchard.
Now to get a vaccine at the Eastfield Mall, it is by appointment only.
Mass. DPH said to book an appointment:
- Select a location, schedule an appointment online
- Have your information with you, such as your insurance card
- Fill out the self-attestation form presented at your appointment
Dr. Douglas told Western Mass News when they are at full capacity at the site, they hope to give 5,000 doses a day. This is all as Phase 2 for the vaccine rollout officially starts on Monday, starting with residents 75 and older.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, find out more on Phase 2 of the vaccine roll-out plan.
