LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Under Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, prisons are in the first phase. Many were upset to learn prisoners are eligible to get vaccinated before teachers, grocery workers, and certain high-risk people.
The American Medical Association has called for prisoners to rank high on the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. While it may not be popular with everyone, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said the decision was made with medical reasoning.
The state of Massachusetts, revealing this week that prisons would be part of the first phase of the vaccine rollout, albeit prioritized behind health care workers and emergency personnel.
Still, they are ahead of certain groups like grocery workers and high-risk seniors.
"It’s a congregate living. It can spread quickly," Cocchi noted.
The Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow is now down to 18 active cases among inmates after an outbreak of 82 COVID-19 cases weeks ago. Cocchi said many of the inmates were asymptomatic, meaning the virus could spread undetected. Plus, prison populations are everchanging.
"We got people coming in here every single day," Cocchi explained. "People are getting arrested and coming to the jail."
Cocchi said the workers in the jail get vaccinated as well. He also told Western Mass News following the outbreak in Ludlow, 40 staff members remain out sick, something he doesn’t want to happen again.
"My obligation and responsibility are to protect the people in our custody; inmates keep them healthy and safe, but my other responsibility is to protect my staff," he added.
No one agrees more than Donnell Wright, who was formerly incarcerated and released in 2011. He told us how the conditions inside any jail make it difficult to stop the spread.
"Social distancing is not feasible. It’s not possible," he explained. "Sometimes you’re in a cell with two or three other inmates."
He told Western Mass News he hopes the decision to vaccinate prisons early will help protect everyone involved in the corrections process and their loved ones.
"The corrections officers, they have families at home too, and when they go to work, they’re in prison, they’re locked up just like the inmates are," he said. "If you’re understaffed, how are you going to run the prison effectively and efficiently? Who is watching the inmates if everybody’s out sick?"
According to state officials, the first phase of the vaccine rollout should go from December to February.
