SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The IRS is pushing the April 15 tax filing deadline back to May 17 as the coronavirus pandemic continues. This new deadline gives taxpayers an extra month to file their taxes.
Karl Petrick, an associate economics professor at Western New England University, told Western Mass News one main reason the IRS is pushing back the tax deadline is due to the financial relief package.
"The IRS has been very busy with the January stimulus packages in the current stimulus package. So I think that’s also on their minds, and the current stimulus package changed a few things regarding the text breaks for unemployment insurance. I think they’re trying to give people a chance to digest all of that before they file," he explained.
Petrick added that since the IRS opened the filing season a month later than usual, it's helpful to have this extra month now.
