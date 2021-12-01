Kids children vaccinations generic MGN 102021

Image Courtesy: MGN Online

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children ages 5-11 at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book art on Wednesday.

The vaccine is free and walk ins are welcome between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Cataldo Ambulance Service will provide the pediatric vaccine clinic. 

The second dose clinic will be held December 22 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Families will also receive a free family pass for a future visit at the museum. 

Registration for the vaccine can be found here

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.