AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children ages 5-11 at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book art on Wednesday.
The vaccine is free and walk ins are welcome between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
In partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Cataldo Ambulance Service will provide the pediatric vaccine clinic.
The second dose clinic will be held December 22 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Families will also receive a free family pass for a future visit at the museum.
Registration for the vaccine can be found here.
