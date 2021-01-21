CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of local businesses in Chicopee joined efforts to open a collaborative workspace.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the founders about why they believe opening a storefront together was the best financial decision amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"La diaspora is a term that refers to those that have left their land and that they are building a new life elsewhere," said Johnny Miranda, the co-founder of La Diaspora.
La Diaspora in Chicopee is currently under construction. Five local businesses, partnering together to open up the storefront and provide a maker space for the community.
"We want to stimulate the local economy," he said. "La Diaspora not just gives these individuals support in terms of their nationality but also give them support in terms of their authenticity and their entrepreneurship."
One of the businesses taking part is, “Oops! An Art Experience.” The owner, Johnny Miranda, told Western Mass News he had to close his storefront back in April of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Because the rent was $2,000 a month, and it was hard to sustain that without being able to open and generate that revenue because of COVID-19 restrictions," he explained.
So, he got to brainstorm for new ways to continue business and art projects in the community. He reached out to a few small businesses and decided a joint workspace would allow them to succeed while cutting operational costs.
"Seeing that there was a need for a collaborative space, we decided to move forward with this," he said.
Miranda said he hopes these collaborative workspaces provide businesses that are participating with the proper tools to one day open their storefronts.
"Eventually, the idea would be that this could catapult different businesses to fill the empty storefronts that are in downtown Chicopee," he explained.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, La Diaspora will only accept appointments.
Miranda told Western Mass News he's working alongside the city of Chicopee to pass all the proper business inspections and hopes La Diaspora will be open by the end of February.
