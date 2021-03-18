SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is easing the state’s travel restrictions on Monday, eliminating the required quarantine for residents traveling out-of-state and travelers who enter the state.

The Baker-Polito administration replaced the order with an advisory, encouraging residents to quarantine but no longer mandating it. Local business owners tell me this change is going to make people more comfortable traveling.

"It will be very beneficial for everybody," said Hotel Northampton owner Mansour Ghalibaf. "Restaurants and retail and everybody."

For the first time since this past summer, residents and travelers are no longer required to quarantine after traveling out-of-state or traveling to Massachusetts.

"It is no question people are going to travel a little more freely," he noted

The new travel advisory recommends people still isolate but does not apply to people fully vaccinated or those who have a negative COVID-19 test.

The owner of Hotel Northampton told Western Mass News this change helps struggling businesses see more foot traffic.

"Everyone will prosper when we have busy hotels not only in Northampton, [but] all surrounding towns and beyond," he added.

Over in Holyoke, the owner of D. Hotel Suites and Spa told Western Mass News this is exactly what travelers need to feel more comfortable to make plans.

"I’m very excited because it’s going to move the needle and make people more optimistic about going visiting some places. 'Let’s hop in the car. Let’s go travel,'" said Peter Rosskothen, owner of D. Hotel Suites and Spa.

AAA Pioneer Valley is already expecting an uptick of travelers in western Mass.

"There is some pent-up demand for people to get out and go on vacation," said AAA Pioneer Valley's spokesperson Sandra Marsian. "We’ve all been in our homes for a year now."

She added that this loosening of restrictions comes when many people start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"So many people are starting to get vaccinated, and everyone is starting to get comfortable with what the rules are, comfortable using masks, and social distancing. It’s almost become of a bit of a way of life after a year," she noted.

Massachusetts moves into Phase 4 Step 1 on Monday, allowing fans at sporting events and indoor and outdoor events.