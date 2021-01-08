NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In western Mass., sales are strong for many marijuana retailers. One local shop Western Mass News found is offering a more convenient way of shopping, which helps their business grow during the pandemic.
"We find it's a wonderful option, and also quite safe given the circumstances that we’re all dealing with now," said the regional director of NETA Northampton, Leslie Laurie.
NETA Northampton is now offering home delivery of their products to medical use patients. Delivery options were approved by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission near the end of 2020. NETA figured out how to make it happen quickly.
Adult-use marijuana retailers in Massachusetts have surpassed $1 billion in gross sales since stores began opening in 2018, according to the state's Cannabis Control Commission.
Many western Mass. shops having a hand in that, and Laurie with NETA told Western Mass News the recent addition of the delivery service has been great for their business.
"Those who do get a delivery want us to continue delivering to them, so yes, it’s been extremely, extremely successful," she explained.
She told Western Mass News having a delivery option makes it easier to get people what they need, especially during the pandemic.
"Just because of COVID, again it’s safer to stay home, and then for many with the winter and the treacherous roads. We have a good van that delivers, and people don't need to worry about driving in crappy winter weather in western Mass," she added.
While delivery is only available to medical patients now, Laurie said a future for recreational users isn't out of the question, pending approval from the state's Cannabis Control Commission.
"We very much look forward to this expanded to our adult-use patients," she said. "One of the good things about delivery is that we’re able to deliver up and down the Pioneer Valley. So if you live in Shelburne, you don't have to drive to Northampton to be able to get your medication."
