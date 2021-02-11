SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is now allowing caregivers who bring people 75 or older to state-run vaccination sites to also can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
This plan differs from Connecticut and has raised some questions about how the two states are running their separate rollout programs.
The two states are very close together, but when you step over the line to Connecticut, people are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"There’s a clear difference first and foremost about who is eligible to receive vaccines at different time points throughout this rollout," said Dr. Robert Roose, the chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, a part of Trinity Health New England, also operates in Connecticut.
Roose told Western Mass News he got to see firsthand the differences between the COVID-19 vaccine roll out from the Bay State to the Nutmeg State.
Right now, Massachusetts is currently vaccinating those 75 or older, along with caregivers of those seniors. Connecticut is taking a different approach, moving on to those 65 and older but not allowing the same caregiver rule.
Differences Roose said were allowed by the federal government.
"They left up the decision regarding eligibility and the timing of when people can get vaccines up to the individual states," he explained.
He told Western Mass News the strategy differences don't just end at who can get the vaccine but also who can give it out.
"Connecticut, early on, seemed to allocate a lot of vaccines to hospitals and healthcare institutions to build up capacity very quickly," he said.
In Massachusetts, he said...
"The allocations out to hospitals seemed to be quite a bit less particularly here in the western part of the state," he noted.
He believes Connecticut’s rollout has been quicker. But he added that Massachusetts’ large scale vaccine sites could help the Bay State catch up.
"We’ve seen improvement going from one of them, kind of, states that’s been near the lower tier, now bringing it up much more towards the median when you look across the country," he explained.
State officials have not yet said when people 65 to 74-years-old will be able to get vaccinated. That group is next in line, along with those who have two or more health conditions.
