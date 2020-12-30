SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced that Massachusetts is staying on track when it comes to the pace of their COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
But right now, some people are struggling to decide whether to get the vaccine, the portion of the healthcare field who are currently pregnant.
At Baystate Medical Center, doctors have developed a guide to help make the best choice.
According to health professionals at Baystate, COVID-19 patients who are pregnant are five times more likely to end up in intensive care.
On the other hand, the long term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on pregnancy have been made clear. So Baystate Medical Center wanted to create a tool for anyone pregnant to make the safest choice.
"We tend not to give pregnant people things that haven't been extensively tested on pregnancy," said the vice-chair of the Emergency Research Department at Baystate Medical Center, Elizabeth Scheonfeld.
It’s a decision pregnant healthcare workers have to make now, whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not, and further down the line, others who are pregnant will face the same choice.
Schoenfeld said the effects of the CVOID-19 vaccines on pregnancy have not been tested. However, the effects the virus can have on pregnancy are serious.
Schoenfeld has developed a decision aid to help people balance their risks.
"If you are older, have diabetes, or have high blood pressure, your risk of getting severe CVOID-19 is higher, and you might really wanna think about getting the vaccine," she explained. "If you don’t work in healthcare and you’re able to isolate from other people, and you can always wear masks, and stay very separate, your risk is COVID-19 may be a lot lower."
Lauren Westafer, a professor of emergency medicine at UMass Medical School’s Baystate campus, also helped develop the guide, and for her, the work is personal.
"My test just turned positive," she said.
She’s not talking about a COVID-19 test. Westafer and her wife, expecting their first child, said even as a healthcare worker, there wasn't a lot of information about the vaccines and pregnancies.
"Even though both trials were over 30,000 people, they did not include any pregnant or lactating people despite the large workforce," she explained. "I was, sort of, left with like, 'Well, what do I do?'"
Westafer told Western Mass News she ended up choosing to get the vaccine.
"Helping create the decision aid was helpful for me," she noted.
As for the long term effects on those hoping to become pregnant...
"There have never been vaccines that affected future fertility, so it would be unlikely that any of the mechanisms involved in this vaccine should affect future fertility," Schoenfeld said.
If you are pregnant and are looking for more information, click here and here. There are versions in multiple languages.
