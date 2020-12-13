SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts is expecting around 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.
But over in the United Kingdom, some people who already received the vaccine reported side effects that have other nations worried.
Western Mass News spoke to a local health expert who said side effects are common for all types of vaccinations.
Dr. Jonathan Bayuk from Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England told Western Mass News that having some of the side effects from a vaccine can be beneficial.
"It is a good thing it means your immune system is activated to follow the process that is suited to create the antibodies and the cell responses to the infection, which is good," explained Dr. Bayuk. "Unfortunately, it doesn’t feel great, but in the studies done, there may be fewer instances of it, and the people who had reactions, they recovered fairly quickly within a day or so."
Dr. Bayuk said the most common side effects were reactions at the point of the injection, fatigue, headache, chills, and a fever.
Meanwhile, health experts in the U.K. said people with a significant history of allergic reactions shouldn’t get the vaccine, but Dr. Bayuk told us more research is being done to figure out what exactly happened.
He also said that there are ways to give people who suffer from allergic reactions vaccines without causing any problems.
Dr. Bayuk added that it’s a misconception to think that getting the COVID-19 vaccine will give you the virus, said it is impossible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.