NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has just gotten the nod from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and now that shot could be in the arms of Americans in a few days.
The vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the U.S., making it the first single-dose shot.
The chief medical officer of Cooley Dickinson Health Care, Dr. Estevan Garcia, told Western Mass News this is another step in the right direction.
"Johnson & Johnson is the third vaccine to get approved to fight against COVID-19, and it has gone through a rigorous testing process like the two previous vaccines Pfizer and Moderna," he said. "So this adds to make three very effective vaccines. I think by tomorrow or Tuesday, it should be able to be in arms, so that’s exciting."
He added that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective and found to have a 100 percent chance of preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. However, he also said this vaccine shows that some users still show mild symptoms from the virus.
Dr. Garcia told Western Mass News Governor Charlie Baker will have to decide how he wants to distribute the vaccine across the state.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, learn more from local experts on this new vaccine and which one may be best for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.