CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Is it safe to go out to eat during the pandemic? That’s the question a lot of Western Mass News viewers have.
With that in mind, Western Mass News looked into restaurant violations and what’s being done to keep you safe.
Communities have made different calls when it involves punishing bars and restaurants accused of not following the COVID-19 restrictions. Some are stricter than others.
[Would you go to a restaurant if you knew it had been written up for improper mask-wearing?]
"No, I wouldn’t," said West Springfield resident Elise Hamilton.
Hamilton told Western Mass News she is already nervous about going to restaurants and eating indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Taking the mask off, talking, and drinking," she said.
She added that if she found out her favorite restaurants had been written up for not following COVID-19 guidelines, it would make her think twice about ordering from there again.
"I wouldn’t want to support that behavior. Like, if whoever’s in charge is not enforcing safety, then how am I going to feel about my food? How are they treating my food?" she noted.
Western Mass News looked at written complaints from several towns and cities since the pandemic started in March through early January of 2021.
In Agawam, records show more than 10 restaurants have received complaints from the community. But records show, not every complaint was found.
Some restaurants have had multiple complaints but no written warnings.
One eatery, with three mask-wearing complaints investigated by the town, has only received verbal warnings.
In that entire period, more than 30 complaints, both founded and unfounded, have been made. But zero restaurants have been fined.
Turning now to East Longmeadow, six businesses have received written warnings, and all for face mask infractions.
Public records show someone sent the town's health department a picture of an employee not wearing a mask in Peppa's Pizza. Western Mass News reached out to them for a response and have not yet heard back.
In Holyoke, eight businesses did receive fines, between $100 and $300 for each infraction. One business was able to get it's fine revoked. A common complaint again, improper wearing or lack of face masks.
In Chicopee, the documents show multiple eateries have received one written warning, and eight restaurants have received multiple written warnings but no fines by their health department.
The city's License Commission has imposed penalties on the licenses of three businesses with COVID-19 related violations.
Public records show that one of those businesses, Dugout Cafe & Pizza, received two written warnings from the health department and an eight-day suspension of their license.
Western Mass News reached out to the restaurant for a statement, but they did not return our request.
Western Mass News spoke to Chicopee Mayor John Vieau about why they took this particular approach, and he said the License Commission looks at whether or not the business has a liquor license. The state has stricter guidelines around bars and bars seating than traditional restaurants.
"If it’s a business that sells alcohol and has blatantly not followed the guidelines, the License Commission has chosen to suspend versus a business, who may not hold a license to sell alcohol," Vieau said.
But the suspensions issued will not be served until after the pandemic.
"Those suspensions are not to be what the commission has decided are not to be served until after the state of emergency is lifted," he explained.
For the most part, Vieau added that most businesses quickly complied after one warning.
"My goal in my administration is all about educating, informing, and protecting the residents here in the city of Chicopee. That’s our ultimate goal," he said.
Here is a list of restaurants with written warnings against them, from public records between March 2020 to early January 2021:
Agawam Fine:
- St. Anne's Country Club $300 (for Multiple violations, both food and non-food related reasons)--P.O. Box 300 Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chicopee Written Warnings:
- Falls Pizza- 103 Main Street, Chicopee MA 01020
- Dugout Café and Pizza --134 Meadow Street, Chicopee MA 01020 (more than 1 written warning)
- Jocko's Place--290 Carew Street, Chicopee MA 01020
- Munich Haus--13 Center Street, Chicopee MA 01013
- Romano's Pizza --191 Exchange St, Chicopee, MA 01013 (more than 1 written warning)
- Brothers Pizza --653 Grattan St, Chicopee, MA 01020
- John's Pizzeria & Restaurant--424 Front St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Chicopee Family Pizza--582 Chicopee St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Copperline Eatery--409 Broadway St, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Petro's Breakfast & Lunch--351 Front St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Buffalo Wild Wings--480 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Roger's Place-- 1016 Chicopee St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Five Guys --474 B Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020 (more than 1 written warning)
- Friendly's--529 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Milano's Ristorante--340 Carew St, Chicopee, MA 01020 (more than 1 written warning)
- Pizza Express-- 557 East St, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Dairy Queen --1535 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
- A1 Pizza--345b Chicopee St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Rumbleseat Bar & Grille --482 Springfield St, Chicopee, MA 01013 (more than 1 written warning)
- Dunkin' (Front Street)-953 Front St, Chicopee, MA 01020
- McDonald's -777 Meadow St, Chicopee, MA 01013 ((more than 1 written warning)
- Patti's 410 Lounge --32 Quincy Ave, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Sabor Latino Restaurant-- 872 Meadow St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Great Wall Chinese Restaurant --785 Burnett Rd, Chicopee, MA 01020 (more than 1 written warning)
- Pollo Riko--585 Chicopee St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Yaad Food Bar & Grill--66 Cabot St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Kentucky Fried Chicken--1307 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Red Fez --70 Exchange St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Mr. Cone-- 1048 Granby Rd, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Popeye's--753 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Burger King--1284 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
Chicopee License Commission Penalties issued:
- Dugout Pizza & Café--134 Meadow St, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Chicopee Center Legion Post #452--43 Exchange St, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Polish American Citizens Club--13 Norman St, Chicopee, MA 01013
East Longmeadow Written Warnings:
- Chipotle Mexican Grill--42 Center Square, East Longmeadow, MA 01028
- Coughlin's Place-- 182 N Main St, East Longmeadow, MA 01028
- Dunkin'--55 Maple St, East Longmeadow, MA 01028
- The Pizza Shoppe--134 Shaker Rd, East Longmeadow, MA 01028
- Peppa's By The Slice Pizzeria-- 33 Harkness Ave, East Longmeadow, MA 01028
- Jack Chen's Restaurant --595 Maple St, East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Holyoke Written Warnings:
- Latino's Cuisine -- 50 Holyoke St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Holyoke Knights of Columbus --250 Westfield Rd # 4, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Pizza D 'Action--232 Lyman St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Schermerhorn's Restaurant --224 Westfield Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Fat Tomato-- 510 Westfield Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Dunkin' --225 Whiting Farms Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Dunkin' -- 330 Main St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Dunkin' --473 Pleasant St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- McDonald's --285 Maple St, Holyoke, MA 01040
Holyoke Fines Issued:
- Griffin's Café $100--329 Hampden St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- El Rincon Boricua $100-- 216 Lyman St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Mel's Restaurant $100--490 Pleasant St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Golden Chopsticks $300--1735 Northampton St # 3, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Dunkin' $100--1600 Northampton St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- City Pizza $100--420 High St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Paramount Pizza (initially fined three times, fines dropped by city)--2287 Northampton St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar $100--50 Holyoke St, Holyoke, MA 01040
South Hadley Written Warnings:
- Dunkin' --Shopping Center, 491 Newton St, South Hadley, MA 01075
West Springfield Written Warnings:
- Hooters Restaurant --1290 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- Little George's--2648 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- Village Pizza--1164 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- Springfield Country Club--1375 Elm St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- Wendy's--644 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- Dunkin'--11 Pierce St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- Chipotle Mexican Grill-- 219 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089
- Dunkin'--95 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089
- Collins Tavern-997 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.