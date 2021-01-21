SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. He also signed 17 new executive orders into place during his first day as the president.
One of them is keeping student loan payments paused and interest-free for a little while longer.
"So a lot of people, about 43 million people, were about to see at the end of this month the payment periods restart, and were going to start accruing interest if they didn't make their payments," said Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
Petrick told Western Mass News the average monthly student loan payment is almost $400, and about 65 percent of students graduate with some debt.
He added that in Massachusetts, there is currently a total student loan debt of $29.2 billion.
"For people getting out of college and younger adults, this is what stops them from buying a home," he said. "This is what stops them from buying a new car. This is what stops a lot of economic activity."
That's what happened to 24-year-old Alyssa Hyland of East Longmeadow. She graduated college with debt and said having her loan payment on pause has been great for her.
"I went to a private school, so it was more expensive than if I'd chosen a state school, and coming out, I knew I was going to have a pretty hefty debt," she explained. "Having this break of not paying them is helpful."
The Trump administration originally enacted the student loan payment freeze last March and extended it through January.
Now, borrowers will not have to worry about making a payment until October at the earliest, extending the pause eight months to help those still financially struggling during the pandemic.
"The economic effects from the pandemic are very likely to still be with us in September, even if we have the total rollout of the vaccine and everybody that can get a vaccine has taken it," Petrick added.
Petrick also said the loan pause won't do any harm to the government and the ability to give loans out in the future.
"The federal government can't run out of cash. They print the dollars. They're good," he noted.
But this only applies to those with federal student loans, so those with private loans might not be seeing relief from this order.
In terms of possible forgiveness of the roughly $1.6 trillion in student debt, Petrick said it would be monumental in helping Americans put money back into the economy.
"If I didn't have to make that payment, there would be other things to spend it on rather than interest. Things that drive the economy forward," he said.
Petrick recommends checking with your loan provider if you aren't getting this relief to see if they have relief programs of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.