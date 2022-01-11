SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Millions of COVID-19 rapid testing kits will soon be heading to local communities and Governor Charlie Baker is now pushing for these tests to be used over PCR tests.
One local health expert told Western Mass News that these at-home rapid tests are not as accurate as PCR testing, but given how quickly cases are spreading, they are a solid alternative for a quick result.
“You can get false negatives with the rapid tests,” said Clinton Mathias, Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Immunology at Western New England University.
Long lines at testing sites across western Massachusetts have caught the eye of Governor Baker who now encourages residents to utilize rapid COVID testing kits instead of waiting hours for a PCR test.
"Rapid tests are highly accurate at determining when an individual is at their most transmissible period of COVID-19, and they have many advantages to PCR testing, especially at this point in the pandemic," Governor Baker said Tuesday.
He announced his plan to send 26 million rapid at-home testing kits to communities across the state starting in the next 90 days, spreading shipments out through March.
With a new push for this kind of testing, Western Mass News is getting answers about its accuracy, and we have learned false negatives have been common.
“If you get a negative test, especially in the first couple days after being exposed, that may not be an actual negative,” Mathias explained. “It is recommended to wait 3-5 days after they’ve been exposed or do repeat tests over a few days.”
Mathias told Western Mass News that at-home tests will likely read as positive if a person is very symptomatic, whereas a PCR test can detect even trace amounts of the virus.
Governor Baker said that a positive rapid test does not need to be followed up with a PCR, and the Department of Public Health did not suggest employers require a negative COVID-19 test to return to work after isolation.
However, State Senator Jo Comerford disagreed.
“More is better,” Senator Comerford told Western Mass News. “I don’t think in our world today, as we battle this variant, we should cut back at PCR testing.”
With cases spreading across the state, she said that having both at-home testing and PCR testing options are key in stopping the spread.
“One of the best ways to do that is widespread testing so people know when they have it and know when they’re contagious,” she explained.
While PCR tests have been found to be more accurate, Mathias also said that the at-home tests are a good added tool. However, if you do have COVID symptoms, he recommended staying home and away from others.
