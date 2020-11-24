SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is only two days away. Due to coronavirus and unemployment, times are tough for some to enjoy the holiday. One local homeless shelter is preparing more Thanksgiving meals for those in need this year compared to last.
The Springfield Rescue Mission is preparing to hand out Thanksgiving meals Wednesday. They’re anticipating a higher demand this year, more than the 400 meals they served last year because of the pandemic.
“We’re actually prepared to do up to 600 to-go meal boxes. So there will be hot meals. We aren’t doing the sit-down dinner, but we are doing the to-go boxes. So it’s a little bit different what we’re doing this year,” Executive Director of the Springfield Rescue Mission Kevin Ramsdell said.
Those in need of meals should arrive between 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday. No one will be allowed inside at all, and everything will be done through drive-by or walk-up.
“We’ll have vehicles coming into the property. They’ll enter through the main gate, give a total of the meals that they need, they’ll drive around to the backside, the meals will be there with a person able to put them down on the table so they can take possession of those,” Ramsdell explained.
Friends of the Homeless in Springfield plans to offer Thanksgiving lunch on Thanksgiving, but they’re keeping their volunteers just to their staff due to the coronavirus.
“This year is different. We certainly wouldn’t turn away anybody who’s hungry. But the fact is we have to social distance. We have to follow protocols, and so, we expect to have a small dinner,” Friends of the Homeless Vice President Bill Miller said.
Miller said they have nearly 250 people who live there. They typically would invite other community members, but this year they’re trying to limit the numbers. However, those without homes will not be turned away.
“We encourage anybody who is living outdoors, to be honest, to come in. We’ve either got room or we’ll get you somewhere,” Miller said.
Friends of the Homeless will serve Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.