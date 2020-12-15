SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine has arrived in western Mass.
Baystate Health received the doses Tuesday morning, and now other hospitals in the area are getting ready for their delivery day.
Everyone who spoke with Western Mass News at hospitals Tuesday said getting the vaccine is exciting, and they are prepared to start giving it out as soon as possible.
Hospitals across the state have begun receiving their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Other hospitals in western Mass., like Mercy Medical Center, were eagerly waiting for theirs to come in.
“It is very exciting. I truly feel that it is a historic moment for public health,” Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose said.
Western Mass News got answers about the timeline. Baystate Health got their shipment on Tuesday. Mercy Medical Center and Cooley Dickerson expect to get theirs on Wednesday. Holyoke Medical Center plans on getting theirs at some point this week.
Then, starting December 28, long-term health care facilities like the Holyoke Soldiers Home are expected to get their shipments.
In early January, the Hampden County Correction Center will get theirs.
“We have done a lot of preparation, thinking, planning, and even had dry runs or walk-throughs of how we are going to manage the vaccine, from receiving all the way to administration in our first healthcare worker,” Dr. Roose said.
There is an extremely cold storage freezer at Mercy Medical Center where the vaccine will be stored at about negative 90 to negative 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
The vaccine will be thawed, diluted, and then given out to COVID-19 healthcare workers.
“We are expecting a shipment of the Pfizer and BioNtech vaccine that does come in allotments of 975,” Dr. Roose explained. “We have already sent out invitations to many of our higher-risk colleagues who work closely with COVID, and we already have patients scheduled.”
Depending on when the vaccine arrives, Dr. Roose said they hope to start giving out the vaccine tomorrow, and then they will run vaccine clinics three days each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.