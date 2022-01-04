SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –The number of COVID cases continue to rise dramatically across western Massachusetts, including in Springfield.
A mask mandate was reinstated earlier this week in the city and home test kits were distributed to teachers over the weekend, but local leaders said that more still needs to be done to slow the spread of the virus.
Hundreds of cars waited for hours at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site this week, so many that police had to shut down the line early on Sunday and Monday.
By Tuesday, people began waiting in line before sunrise, hoping to beat the rush before the site opened at 7 a.m.
With resources stretched to the limit, local leaders said that something needs to be done... and done quickly
"I think that if we can have an additional regional center here in western Mass, particularly in the general vicinity of Springfield for our surrounding neighborhoods and communities, I think that would alleviate the congestion,” said State Representative Carlos González.
Representative González would also like to see expanded staffing and expanded hours, making it possible to test more people, and easier for those who cannot make it during the current, limited times of operation.
Ultimately, he said that there is a need to get more people, especially younger people, vaccinated.
"I think we are hoping for people to understand that COVID is real,” González told us. “It's impacting younger people at alarming rates now, and we're hoping they could move forward into the vaccination era.”
That sentiment was echoed by Bishop Talbert Swan, President of the NAACP of Greater Springfield. Swan conceded that it may be hard to convince some about the vaccine.
“We've been educating the community,” he told us. “We've been going door to door encouraging people to get vaccinated, and check in on the status of those who we interact with and providing education. There's a lot of distrust particularly in the African American community.”
Swan said that results from grassroots vaccine education efforts in Springfield neighborhoods have been mixed, but with continued effort and outreach, more people are choosing to get the shots.
"Our folks are dedicated to the task and hopefully we're making an impact,” Bishop Swan said.
Representative González said that he is currently working with local pharmacies to assist with community-based testing, and potentially enlisting testing agencies to help staff a new regional test site.
