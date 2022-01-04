WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Local leaders are calling on Governor Baker to open another regional testing site in our area to help with sky-high demand.
Hundreds of tests were administered to first responders at sites like the one at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield during the early stages of the pandemic. Now, elected officials are advocating to once again open the gates for western Massachusetts residents.
“He’s initiated the National Guard, so we’re looking at ways that we can find a site, staff it up and get it up and running as soon as possible,” State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told Western Mass News.
Hours-long lines at the AMR regional COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall and a surge of local cases have led State Representative Gonzalez and other local leaders, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Senator Adam Gomez, to call on Governor Charlie Baker to open another regional testing site here in western Massachusetts.
“A site that is close to Springfield, but not necessarily in the city, would be beneficial for the outskirts of Springfield area,” Representative Gonzalez said.
He told Western Mass News that placing the site outside of Springfield would alleviate the traffic congestion at the Eastfield Mall that has spilled onto Boston Road, and become more accessible for neighboring communities…
“People have mentioned the Big E, they mentioned Six Flags,” Representative Gonzalez continued. “Again, it’s a regional effort.”
We reached out to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt who provided us with this statement about the status of a potential testing site at the Big E fairgrounds:
"Senator Gomez is working with surrounding leaders on getting a regional testing site at the Big E. We are hopeful that this will happen to help our surrounding communities get tested."
As for Springfield residents, Representative Gonzalez personally called for increased testing at the community level.
“We also need to expand our community based testing, because I think that will be, in the long run, the best way in order to alleviate the congestion but meet the demand,” Representative Gonzalez explained.
He said it could be a difference-maker in helping stop the spread.
“Whether you’re vaccinated or not, testing is crucial,” he added.
Representative Gonzalez also told us that he’s working with local pharmacies to assist with community-based testing and potentially enlisting testing agencies to help staff the new regional test site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.