NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local organization hosting a gingerbread contest and the prize is a rent-free month.
"People come together and build a gingerbread house with their family as I did," said Billy Park, organizer of the 'Home Sweet Home' contest.
Park, the founder of One Love, a local organization aimed at bringing unity, is hosting a '“Home Sweet Home' contest.
"What you do, make a gingerbread house with your family. Take a picture of it, then take a picture of your smiling family, and then your kid, up to 13-years-old, tells a story of his family," Park explained.
Park is offering free gingerbread kits to pick up free right from his gallery.
"I'm located at 18 Center Street in Northampton," he said.
As for the prize, Park explained, "I will pick one winner from this month and pay their rent for January."
Park also said he was inspired by the joy he and his daughters experienced while building a gingerbread house over the holidays.
"There was happiness. There was joy. We forgot about all the struggles at our house, and it was a magical experience," he added.
His one goal is to help any families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The thing that people struggle with right now, based on the pandemic, is just paying their basic bills, the power, the grocery bill, the rent, [and] the mortgage," he explained.
Park said the contest goes on through the rest of the year, each month with a new theme.
Anyone who would like to participate this month has until January 31. For more information on the contest and how to enter, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.