HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – School districts across western Massachusetts are facing another problem amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools are struggling to find nurses to hire, and now they have to turn to other resources for help.
We spoke with two local school districts who are having trouble finding certified nurses to substitute when school nurses call out sick.
They now have local EMTs stepping in to help.
Camille Lopez, a school nurse at William G. Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke, is currently the only nurse that helps care for the students there, while also following all COVID-19 testing protocols for the school.
"It's been a little overwhelming with COVID on top of everything else we do, because it's still just been us doing both of them," Lopez told us.
If Lopez is exposed to COVID-19 or calls out sick, the school district would have trouble finding someone to fill in for her.
Last week, the Holyoke School superintendent said that there were 5 school nurses out, forcing them to make a critical decision of what to do.
They reached out to Action Ambulance in Holyoke for help.
"They've been triaging kids as they come in,” Lopez said. “If they get hurt or if they have symptoms or if they are sick, they've been able to take vital signs. They can give an assessment and do some of the interventions for us."
Westfield has been facing a similar situation. Superintendent Stefan Czaparowksi said that they also have had two EMTs help out in some of their schools, and they've now turned to another agency for help.
"I just started having conversations with our local health department, about if I have a shortage of a nurse, could they send someone to come help us out?" Czaparowksi told us.
They currently have one open position for a floating nurse to help out whichever school needs it, and they have multiple nurses out sick.
"This is not optimal, and this is probably the worst year I've ever seen," Czaporowski said.
He told us that they have had trouble hiring nurses, and nurses are being exposed to COVID-19 and other illnesses on the job. They have had a much larger workload than years past since they have to follow testing protocols.
“That work is suffering,” Czaporowski said. “So, hearing and vision tests that have to happen periodically are on the back burner because of the work that they are dealing with now, which is typically dealing with COVID cases."
In Holyoke, those EMTs working in schools are working extra shifts for at least the next two weeks to help out the school nurses.
