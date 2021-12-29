SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Long lines at COVID-19 testing sites across western Mass have been getting longer by the day, as people run to get tested after the Christmas holiday, and before New Year's.
The influx has forced testing sites to make some changes.
The Eastfield Mall testing site has seen triple the amount of people wanting a COVID-19 test.
Officials said that it might get worse with another holiday right around the corner.
"We did anticipate large crowds, but we have more people coming out than we actually thought we would see," said Patrick Leonardo, the Operations Manager for AMR.
There were four parking lots full of cars at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield Wednesday, and it was not due to an increase in shoppers.
"I thought that the last parking lot was the testing center, and I realized there was a whole other one and I got a lot of anxiety because there are a lot of cars," Natalie Rivera of Springfield told us.
"Right now, we've been waiting like an hour and a half," Ruben Lagares Jr. of Springfield added.
Western Mass residents flooded the testing site at the Eastfield Mall, waiting hours to get tested for COVID-19.
“We just did over 2,800 tests yesterday,” Leonardo told us. “Our average during the pandemic throughout the months has probably somewhere between 750 and 1,000, so we’ve almost tripled our capacity here.”
One person we checked in with at the front of the line had been waiting for an hour and a half, and he said that that was actually pretty short compared to other days.
"Last time I came, it took us about three hours," Lagares said.
That may be due to the new changes they made overnight. Leonardo told Western Mass News they expanded their site to 8 lanes, versus their usual six.
"We are bringing in additional personnel from the offices,” he explained. “It's an all-team effort right now. Whether you're a dispatcher, manager, supervisor, paramedic or EMT, we're all out here to get the job done."
Some days, they stayed two to three hours past closing time to get people tested.
"Although we close at three o'clock, the last car doesn't usually come through until about five," Leonardo said. "It does get difficult, obviously now with the sundown, and it is getting dark out."
These measures were set to accommodate the thousands of residents looking to get tested after the Christmas holiday , or before New Year's.
On Thursday, the testing site will close early, and then be closed Friday and Saturday.
"We open at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the reason being the lab closes early afternoon and we need to get all the samples up into Boston," Leonardo explained.
That may only make the testing site even more crowded come Sunday when they reopen.
To make the line go quicker, AMR officials ask that you pre-register for your test, which you can do by scanning the QR code on the numerous signs stationed throughout the testing lines.
