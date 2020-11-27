LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While many businesses are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, but others are just getting started. One Belchertown couple opened up two new toy stores, and so far, business is thriving!
"Some children have never been in a toy store before, and when they come in, their eyes light up so big. Even with a mask, you can tell they're smiling," said the co-owner of PLAYNOW!, Ray Vigneault.
Owning a toy store has been a goal of Ray and Noreen Vigneaults for years, and this year, they made that dream a reality.
"We spent a lot of years looking and researching on what toys to carry and for locations like this one and the one in Westfield, and we started it up, pandemic and all," Ray explained.
The Vigneaults opened PLAYNOW! in Westfield back in June. But told Western Mass News they had planned to open in March. Unfortunately, that got pushed off a little due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, they decided to go through with it and opened it with pandemic precautions in mind!
"We have curbside pickup, we have online shopping," Ray added. "We tried to make it as pandemic-proof, as we could as we delayed the opening."
The store was such a hit that the Vigneaults decided to open a second location in Ludlow.
"The community there was great and supported us," he said. "When this location became available, we felt that it was a no-brainer."
For many, keeping a business alive during the pandemic has been extremely difficult. But for the Vigneaults, stay-at-home orders helped their new business thrive.
"Toy sales are up 16 percent this year because people have family time again," he noted.
With holiday shopping upon us, Vigneault emphasizes the importance of shopping small this season.
"Well, the local businesses are the local employers for most parts. Supporting the local businesses, whether it be us, or a restaurant, it's great to give back to the community by spending our dollars locally because it benefits us, not somebody on a corporate board," Ray said.
But the Vigneaults said PLAYNOW! has been the greatest gift of all.
"We've been having a great time having a store here," Noreen explained. "We love meeting people. We enjoy the kids that come in, and they're excited. It's been wonderful!"
For both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, PLAYNOW! is offering double points on its perks loyalty program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.