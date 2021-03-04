HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is continuing to take steps forward in its reopening plan as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.
In just a few weeks, the state expected to enter Phase 4.
Many people had to postpone their weddings because of pandemic closures and safety restrictions. But things are looking up for brides and grooms-to-be, and one local venue is excited to welcome everybody back.
Weddings at the Log Cabin in Holyoke were put off for months on end.
The owner of the Log Cabin, Peter Rosskothen, told Western Mass News the venue typically hosts hundreds of weddings each year. But in 2020, it held less than five.
"Nothing is cooler and more rewarding than seeing a couple happy. I think post-COVID, happy couples are going to be even happier just because they're going to appreciate the fact that they can get married," Rosskothen said.
Soon-to-be newlyweds Angelique Blash and Ryan Bettencourt said that's exactly how they feel.
"It is exciting, just a little stressful cause it's like last-minute planning," Blash noted.
They had initially planned to have their wedding in September of 2020, but given the circumstances, they decided it was best to wait it out until they could have a wedding closer to the one they've always dreamed of.
"We know that we can have people there, we know that it's not just going to be 10 people or 25 people, we can have something more real and something more along the lines of what we wanted in the beginning," Bettencourt explained.
Starting on March 22, venues like the Log Cabin allowed hosting indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor of 150. Dance floors will also be allowed to reopen.
"Do the best that you can. It's a stressful time, and it sucks for lack of better words, but it is what it is, and you got to do what they say, stick by the guidelines, and stick it out," Bettencourt added.
"Hope for the best," Blash said.
"It's still going to be as beautiful and awesome as if we didn't have a pandemic," Bettencourt noted.
