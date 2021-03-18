BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- After growing concerns that debt collectors could seize the latest round of stimulus checks, the state's Office of Massachusetts Attorney General is issuing new guidance to reassure residents their money is safe.

In a new statement to Western Mass News, Attorney General Maura Healey announced that the $1,400 checks many are receiving are untouchable.

The guidance comes as a warning to private debt collectors after her office determined the emergency cash payments qualify as public assistance, which under state law is exempt from seizure or garnishment.

"They will remain exempt after payment regardless of how the funds are deposited or thereafter held. Because economic impact payments are exempt under state law, any action or threat to take action or garnish, attach or otherwise seize, these funds to collect a debt, violates the attorney generals debt collection regulations."

Financial advisor Richard Pelletier said this is good news for those facing challenges and debt amid the pandemic.

"Were it not for this interpretation from the attorney general, these debt collectors were going to go after that money, and now she's saying if they do, or attempt to, it's a violation of this debt collection process, which can open up some real damages. So she's not messing around," he explained.

Debt collectors could seize latest stimulus payments (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, tens of millions of stimulus checks showed up in American’s ban…

Now, this does not apply to actions taken by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, including collecting past-due child support.