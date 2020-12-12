BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts will be administered first to healthcare workers and long term care facilities as part of Phase 1 in the vaccine rollout plan.

Officials with the state's COVID-19 Command Center said that phase should start within days and told Western Mass News

“The Commonwealth is pleased that the first COVID vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and is on schedule to receive around 60,000 first doses of the vaccine next week. The Baker-Polito Administration has outlined initial priority groups for the distribution of the vaccine, including healthcare workers, long term care facilities, and first responders.”

Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, added, “We have the storage with the ultra-cold freezer. We have security and safety and handling policies and protocols in place. We have the staff that are ready to accept a vaccine and staff that are ready to administer it.

Roose said the hospital could receive their doses as early as Monday. He noted that health care workers will be able to roll up their sleeves pretty much as soon as the vials are in hand.

“Here at Mercy, we have set up a significant operation to be able to vaccinate colleagues almost literally within hours after the vaccine is arrived,” Roose added.

Because the vaccine must be stored at subzero temperatures and demand for freezers are high, Mercy is lending use of their freezer to Holyoke Medical Center, according to Holyoke Medical Center CEO Spiros Hatiras.

"We’ll be ready, depending when on Tuesday, I’m assuming the first vaccination will happen as early as the next day on Wednesday,” Hatiras explained.

Hatiras said they will get 975 doses of the vaccine.

Holyoke Medical Center sent out a questionnaire to see how many staff members want the vaccine. The goal is to develop a schedule that won't leave them understaffed if lingering side effects keep people home the day after.

“We’re gonna then, based on who wants it, stagger those departments, so there’s we don’t vaccinating everybody at once,” Hatiras said.

According to state health officials, Massachusetts will receive around 300,000 doses by the end of December.

