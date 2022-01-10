(WGGB/WSHM) – The state officially launched a digital vaccine card Monday.
The new tool called "My Vax Records" will allow people to access their Massachusetts vaccination records on their devices, generating a QR code which will allow businesses to verify vaccination histories.
“And it's not just your COVID vaccination history,” Governor Charlie Baker explained. “You can get your entire vaccination history and if you haven't gotten boosted, and you do get boosted at some point, that data will add automatically and you'll be able to go back and download it again and update your information.”
The governor said that his administration "is not" requiring residents to show proof of entry to enter any venue, but this tool will allow residents to produce a digital copy of their record if requested.
