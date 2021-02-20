BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey hosted a live stream with other Massachusetts lawmakers to discuss the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
They went over steps to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone, including those struggling the hardest during the pandemic.
The live stream included not only Senator Markey but also Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.
They talked about how misinformation spreads in minority groups about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Both senators addressed the racial and demographic inequality that has occurred during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.
Markey talked about the proportional difference between white people getting the vaccine versus Black and Latino groups.
“The latest state vaccination data shows that white residents have received 13 times more first doses than Black residents, and 16 times more first doses than Latino residents," Markey noted.
Pressley said for more people of color to get vaccinated, needs to be a clear message and less misinformation.
"We have to debunk this misinformation. The vaccine was not developed too quickly. It [has] been developed for a long time. People of color were apart of the trials, and Black doctors were key in the development of this vaccine," Pressley explained.
"We want to get more money into vaccines. We want lots more vaccines going out," Warren said. "We want everybody to be able to get those vaccines. So more money into vaccines and more money into distribution generally."
Warren added that needs to be more COVID-19 vaccines distributed to community health centers.
Everyone during the online streaming event agreed that people of color have been hit more during the pandemic. They also said everyone has to play their part, so disadvantaged neighborhoods are vaccinated.
