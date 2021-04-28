School generic

(Western Mass News photo)

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Middle school students in Massachusetts will return to the classroom Wednesday, many for the first time in over a year.

April 28th is the date set by state education officials in which all middle school students must be back for full in-person learning.

On Tuesday, Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeff Riley announced high school students must be back in school by May 17th.

All elementary school students in the Bay State must return to the classroom for full in-person learning by May 3rd.

