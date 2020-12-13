BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has officially entered back into Phase 3, Step 1 of the state's reopening plan.

Governor Charlie Baker announced all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth must move back as a result of growing coronavirus cases in the state.

The rollback went into effect at midnight on Sunday.

Phase 3, Step 1 has the following restrictions:

Outdoor gatherings at event venues will be limited to no more than 50 people

Hosts of outdoor gatherings of greater than 25 people will be required to provide advance notice of the gathering to their local board of health

Indoor theaters and performance venues and higher contact indoor recreation businesses will be required to close to the public

Outdoor theaters and performance venues will be limited to 25% capacity, and no more than 50 people

In addition, tables at restaurants will move down from 10 people to 6 people

In addition, capacity will now be limited to 40 percent (down from 50 percent) for the following business sectors:

Arcades/Indoor and Outdoor Recreational Businesses

Driving and Flight Schools

Gyms/Health Clubs

Libraries

Museums

Retail

Offices

Places of Worship

Lodging (common areas)

Golf facilities

Movie Theaters (Maximum 50 people per theater)

With respect to restaurants and venues with seated dining, customers are encouraged to only eat with members of the same household. In addition, the following guidelines will be in place:

Patrons must wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking

Restaurants must seat no more than six patrons per table

Restaurants must impose a 90-minute time limit on tables

Musical performances at restaurants will no longer be permitted

Food court seating must be closed in malls

New guidelines in place for gyms and workplaces include:

In offices, employees must wear masks at their place of work when not in their own workspace and alone

Employers are encouraged to close or limit the use of break rooms

Patrons must wear masks at all times in gyms

With regards to workplaces, the Baker-Polito Administration is encouraging all employers to offer teleworking options when possible.

Baker pleaded with the public to take COVID-19 safety precautions in and outside of your homes.

"Try to take advantage of the guidance. Don't spend a lot of time in indoor spaces with people you don't live with," Baker explained.

The governor said this was a hard decision to make, but looking at the COVID-19 case data and the strain on hospitals, it was the right thing to do.