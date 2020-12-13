BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has officially entered back into Phase 3, Step 1 of the state's reopening plan.
Governor Charlie Baker announced all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth must move back as a result of growing coronavirus cases in the state.
The rollback went into effect at midnight on Sunday.
Phase 3, Step 1 has the following restrictions:
- Outdoor gatherings at event venues will be limited to no more than 50 people
- Hosts of outdoor gatherings of greater than 25 people will be required to provide advance notice of the gathering to their local board of health
- Indoor theaters and performance venues and higher contact indoor recreation businesses will be required to close to the public
- Outdoor theaters and performance venues will be limited to 25% capacity, and no more than 50 people
- In addition, tables at restaurants will move down from 10 people to 6 people
In addition, capacity will now be limited to 40 percent (down from 50 percent) for the following business sectors:
- Arcades/Indoor and Outdoor Recreational Businesses
- Driving and Flight Schools
- Gyms/Health Clubs
- Libraries
- Museums
- Retail
- Offices
- Places of Worship
- Lodging (common areas)
- Golf facilities
- Movie Theaters (Maximum 50 people per theater)
With respect to restaurants and venues with seated dining, customers are encouraged to only eat with members of the same household. In addition, the following guidelines will be in place:
- Patrons must wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking
- Restaurants must seat no more than six patrons per table
- Restaurants must impose a 90-minute time limit on tables
- Musical performances at restaurants will no longer be permitted
- Food court seating must be closed in malls
New guidelines in place for gyms and workplaces include:
- In offices, employees must wear masks at their place of work when not in their own workspace and alone
- Employers are encouraged to close or limit the use of break rooms
- Patrons must wear masks at all times in gyms
With regards to workplaces, the Baker-Polito Administration is encouraging all employers to offer teleworking options when possible.
Baker pleaded with the public to take COVID-19 safety precautions in and outside of your homes.
"Try to take advantage of the guidance. Don't spend a lot of time in indoor spaces with people you don't live with," Baker explained.
The governor said this was a hard decision to make, but looking at the COVID-19 case data and the strain on hospitals, it was the right thing to do.
