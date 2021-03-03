GLOUCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has cleared the way for teachers in Massachusetts to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After months of fighting for eligibility, they'll be able to start signing up for their shots next week.

Wednesday’s announcement comes one day after the teacher’s union upped their public pressure against the governor and President Joe Biden announced that teachers should all be vaccinated by the end of March.

However, this new eligibility doesn’t just apply to school teachers for grades K-12. Day care and preschool teachers and staff will also be able to sign-up.

Baker and other state education officials have pushed to return students to the classroom for full in-person learning by April, starting with the elementary school grades.

Even with teachers being eligible to sign-up starting next Thursday, March 11, they will still have to brave the online sign-up system, which sees a huge influx each week of people trying to get a slot.

“This group of workers consists, all in, of about 400,000 people which means another 400,000 residents will become eligible to book appointments,” Baker explained.

Coming up on Western Mass News, the teacher's union reacts to this news, plus Baker said the state has already received their first shipment of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the month of March and it has already been allocated. We are reaching out to see if any of those doses made it to western Massachusetts.