GLOUCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When you send your child back to class full-time, there’s now a much greater chance their teacher will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts teachers will be eligible to sign up for the vaccine starting on March 11.

Merrie Nnajimy, president of the Mass. Teachers Association, said this is an important first step, but it is not the last step in getting educators vaccinated

“We’re announcing that educators, early educators, and school staff will be eligible to begin signing up for vaccine appointments starting on March 11,” Baker said.

Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken reacted enthusiastically, “Yes!” upon hearing the news.

After weeks of pressure from the state’s teacher’s union and then a final push from President Joe Biden, now Bay State teachers will be eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments next week.

Baker insisted teachers were going to be given priority. Starting next Thursday, they will join people 65 and older and those with two-or-more comorbidities in trying to sign-up for a shot.

“This group of workers consists, all in, of about 400,000 people, which means another 400,000 residents will become eligible to book appointments,” Baker noted.

Najimy added, “Educators shouldn’t be next. Educators should be now. Governor Baker is finally on-board with the rest of us.”

Najimy said this is critical because of the state’s push to get elementary children back in class full time by the end of April. She said the MTA - the largest teachers union in the state - has proposed the last mile vaccine plan. It’s a collaboration with firefighters to set-up a vaccine site just for teachers.

“It’s a turn-key program where everything happens from registration to the vaccination,” Najimy explained.

Baker also announced there would be special vaccine clinics held just for teachers, but said details are still being worked out.

Najimy said she wants to work with state health officials on implementing her plan, but in the meantime, she said just getting eligibility for teachers is a win.

“It’s a tremendous victory for the entire school community,” Najimy noted.

Najimy’s last mile vaccination plan also includes vaccines for higher education workers. College employees are not on the state’s priority list for March 11. Other states like New York did include college professors in their education groups.