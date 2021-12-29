(WGGB/WSHM) – Governor Charlie Baker said that more rapid test kits are on their way to the Commonwealth.
His administration signed new contracts with manufacturers, which will allow cities and towns to begin placing orders for test kits at prices negotiated by the state which range from $5 - $25 per kit.
The state has awarded contracts to iHealth Labs who manufactured the 2.1 billion tests sent out to municipalities earlier in the month, as well as Ellume Limited and Intrivo.
