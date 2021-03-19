SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, Massachusetts will enter the next phase of reopening, which means arenas, like the MassMutual Center, get to open up to spectators. The MassMutual Center has been busy planning over the last year while they've been closed and are planning events for as early as next month.

"We're so eager to get back to serving the community, hosting the events, and bringing foot traffic to Springfield and western Massachusetts," said Sean Dolan, general manager of MassMutual Center.

The MassMutual Center hasn't had an audience since March of 2020, but that's about to change.

"We'll be hosting USA Gymnastics on April 23 and 25, as well as May 1 and 2," Dolan said.

Dolan told Western Mass News as the state reopens for Step 1 of Phase 4, they'll be able to welcome back hundreds of fans.

"That brings our capacity to about 800 for a hockey game with our fixed seating in the arena," he said.

This as the state opens ballparks, arenas, and indoor and outdoor stadiums at a 12-percent capacity starting Monday. But they've been working all year to bring events back to spectators.

"There are some exciting marketing and sales initiatives we've developed over the past year," he added.

This latest development brings in more revenue to Springfield.

"The competitors, the coaches, the families will be frequenting downtown Springfield staying at the hotels. Frequenting the restaurants and get back to what this building is here to do, and generate economic impact," he said.