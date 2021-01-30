WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation passed a major milestone Saturday after passing out one-million pounds of fresh food that afternoon.
The program has been running since October.
The group stepped up after other veteran support options were cut during the pandemic. Local leaders told Western Mass News the pandemic has brought up issues that have always been in our area.
"Food insecurity is a problem generally, but it's a problem in the Pioneer Valley," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt. "So to have this program every weekend is great, and the amount of food, they can support their families for the week until we can get through the next step of the pandemic."
If anyone is interested in registering for a box moving forward, the group said they plan to continue this event every Saturday at the Big E Living Center.
