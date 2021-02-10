SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced, on Wednesday, that individuals who are accompanying those 75 and older to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments may also get the shot themselves. This incentive has already started to see a backlash in western Mass.
The governor hopes this helps speed up the process for people 75 and older to get vaccinated. But Western Mass News spoke with one woman who said she's fighting for her life and still waiting for a vaccine while others are suddenly next in line.
"You'll get a lot more of the 75-year-old community to agree to come and get vaccinated because they'll be willing to ask somebody to help them come with them, and that will make it easier to move into the next round," Baker said.
The governor announced that caregivers of people escorting seniors to their COVID-19 vaccine can now also get the shot.
"One way to make it a little less of a burden, or to feel like they're being a burden when they ask somebody to help them do it, is to be able to say that person can get vaccinated when they come with them," Baker added.
Some people are already taking advantage of what the state is calling the companion appointment for escorts. The state said that person could be any family member, neighbor, or trusted caregiver.
"I depend on my son. He does everything for me. We take care of each other. That’s it, do what we can," said Springfield resident Jose DaCosta.
But the governor's decision is leaving some feeling defeated.
"Just hearing people talk today, that I talked to, have said, 'Oh, I’m going to go with my uncle that I only see like three times a year so I can get vaccinated,' and that person is way down on the criteria," said South Hadley resident Julie Bresnahan.
Bresnahan spoke to Western Mass News concerned about the new policy. She's considered high-risk for COVID-19 and is still patiently waiting for her vaccine.
"I have three comorbidities: cancer, chemo, and I am a diabetic now because of cancer," she explained. "I’m just scared because I’m sick, and I can’t get any sicker."
While working a full-time job to keep health insurance for her treatments, she said it's discouraging to see people who may not need the vaccine right away be ahead of others like her.
"I’m just frustrated because I know completely healthy people that have been vaccinated. I also know more people are going to be vaccinated, and I’m still just going to work every day scared that someones going to have COVID-19, and I’m going to get it," she added.
People accompanying seniors must get a companion appointment online, and only one companion can come per senior.
