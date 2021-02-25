CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced COVID-19 restrictions will be loosening across the state, opening up some businesses that are currently closed and increasing capacity limits for others. But not every business is fortunate enough to make the list.
Western Mass News spoke to the owner of a local roller skating rink Thursday night, who is thrilled to open up again starting Monday. But on the flip side, one local bar is still left confused about when their time will finally come.
"We are very excited and looking forward to getting back to business," said Robert Gould, owner of Interskate 91 South in Wilbraham.
As COVID-19 cases across the state continue to trend downwards, the governor announced the reopening of several businesses in part of Step 2 Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan beginning on Monday.
This latest announcement means Interskate 91 South can finally open their doors after only being open two months in the last year.
"I don’t think we were treated fairly, and we are concerned that we could shut down again," Gould added.
Gould told Western Mass News although he is excited to be back in business, he can't help but feel worried about the future.
"We are still concerned. We don’t like that we are going to be the first ones to be shut down if things go south or if the cases start to rise we don’t want to be closed again, and hopefully, we can stay open longer this time," he said.
But while his business will have customers again in just a few days, some are still left in the dark.
"In the past year, we’ve been paying out an average of $1,000 a week to keep our doors closed," said Doc's Place owner and manager Jessica Cote.
Cote told Western Mass News since her business doesn't serve food, they've been closed since March 16.
"Knowing that our customers have gone other places now and our employees all have other jobs, we’re hoping that they’ll come back to us. It’s our livelihood as well. That’s what’s been hard," she added.
As part of the next reopening step, the governor said restaurants no longer have a capacity limit, and musical performances will be allowed.
But, they must keep tables six feet apart, limit groups to no more than six at a table, and customers have 90-minute time limits.
Cote told us being left out of the governor's announcement yet again is disappointing.
"I don’t see the difference of whether you have food in front of you or just a cocktail," she noted. "I think we could still follow the same guidelines restaurants do and still be safe."
Cote added that the hardest part is not knowing when their nightmare will end.
"I left a message the other day actually at the governor's office, and I haven’t gotten a return call yet, just to have some guidance on when they think we might be able to open our doors," she said.
Cote also said they're able to hang on a few more months, and she hopes by the end of April, she’ll be able to open her doors again.
