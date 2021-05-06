HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus will make its way to Holyoke this week.
"Mobile Vax," is an effort led by Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to reach and vaccinate more people against COVID-19, especially in Black and Brown communities and non-English speaking populations.
The two-day mobile vaccination clinic is focused on bringing COVID-19 vaccines to residents of Holyoke and Chicopee. It will administer about 120 vaccines per day beginning on Thursday May 6th.
The clinic will be open from 9AM until 2PM at Veteran's Memorial Park, located at 536 Dwight Street in Holyoke.
The mobile vaccination clinic encourages those seeking a shot to have an appointment but walk-ins will be accommodated based on vaccine availability.
