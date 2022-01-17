AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Moderna is working on a single shot that covers both flu and COVID, but it is not expected to hit shelves for some time.
The company's CEO said that it should help address concerns some people have about getting separate COVID and flu shots.
Western Mass News spoke with UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton to learn more.
"Well, you know, it makes it easier,” Dr. hamilton said. “A lot of pharmacies right now, you can get your flu shot and your COVID shot and even your pneumonia shot all at the same time."
Moderna is not planning to have the vaccine ready until the fall of 2023, and even then, it will only be in some countries.
In the meantime, Dr. Hamilton encouraged everyone who has not already gotten the COVID vaccine to go get one.
"Billions of people have received this vaccine and are doing well," Dr. Hamilton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.