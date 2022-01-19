SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits will continue to be given out Thursday to Springfield residents.
Kits will be available to pick up Thursday from the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center on Roosevelt Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Indian Orchard Citizens Council on Main Street between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Greenleaf Community Center on Park Street will be handing out kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Just a reminder – Health and Human Services employees will be checking identification as the kits are only available for Springfield residents.
