SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Following Governor Charlie Baker's announcement of a new at-home COVID testing program for schools, Western Mass News wanted to hear how teachers reacted to the news.
We brought questions about the new plan right to the President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association to address what she called a step in the right direction.
“We are glad that the governor heard us, and this is a good first step that gets us closer to meeting the moment,” said Merrie Najimy, the President of the MTA.
Najimy spoke with Western Mass News after Tuesday's announcement of a new once-a-week at-home COVID-19 testing system for school staff and students.
“The data from our test and stay program confirms without a doubt that in-school transmission is extremely rare, far more rare than transmission that is happening outside of school,” Governor Baker said Tuesday.
With vaccines now widely available to school-aged children, officials said that school districts that opt in can discontinue the “test and stay program” and contact tracing, as long as symptomatic or pool testing continues.
“It is now time for us to lead again and change strategies to adapt to the current conditions of this pandemic,” said Jeffrey Riley, Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The new strategy will be bolstered by the 26 million rapid antigen tests secured by the Baker administration, which was good news for the MTA President.
“We would have preferred that it’s opt out rather than opt in, but at least more tests are being made available across the state,” said Najimy.
She told Western Mass News that she still has her concerns with leaving it in the hands of individual districts.
“Overwhelmingly, the burden falls on our school nurses, and they are stretched beyond capacity,” Najimy said.
She has called for additional COVID mitigation strategies, like providing masks as well as being proactive rather than reactive.
“There is still a lack of a long-term strategy that’s going to get us through the upcoming school vacations and until the end of the year,” Najimy added.
Schools can begin opting into programs for staff this week and will receive tests during the week of January 24th. Families will have to tell schools if they want their students to participate. Those tests will be distributed starting January 31st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.