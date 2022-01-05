(WGGB/WSHM) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association is now calling for DESE to step back from the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and personal protection equipment, asking for any other state entity to take over.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, the president of the MTA said that both the Governor and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley have not helped mitigate the health crisis in schools, saying in part, quote...
"They did not consult with educators last year when it was necessary to move to remote learning. They stymied efforts to promptly vaccinate educators until educators’ unions brought pressure to bear and the white house stepped in."
They continued on to say…
"And most recently, they bungled the distribution of COVID-19 tests while also distributing inadequate masks and making repeated false statements about the process and about public health.”
There has been no response from state officials at this time.
