SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Both men's and women's NCAA tournaments are underway and looking much different this year due to the pandemic. But that' not stopping the excitement of local fans.
Though both men's and women's teams are bubbled up for this year's tournament, the men's showdown in Indianapolis while the women in San Antonio, local fans didn't hesitate to create their tournament brackets.
It's March. The madness is here and it's game time. The coronavirus pandemic forcing both men's and women's tournament to play in a completely different structures this year.
Bubbling the men's 68 teams in Indianapolis, playing in five different arenas. The women's doing the same in San Antonio. COVID-19 testing is also a factor, with the NCAA already completing more than 9,100 COVID-19 tests heading into the tournament, and with only eight total positives.
One fan told Western Mass News since the pandemic canceled the tournament last year, it's exciting to get back to dominating his bracket.
"I think it's great to have this to connect everybody together. I do it with my friends from work. We talk about it all the time. It's great to have this. I mean last year, we were kind of like, it's March, what are we doing? I mean, yeah there's spring training but, that wasn't even there last year," said NCAA fan David LaRosa of Chicopee.
LaRosa told Western Mass News he's got the whole crew involved.
"I just love the whole season. My friend brian got me into it a few years ago and I haven't stopped," he explained. "There's about 40 of us, we got a whole pool going."
Of course, with the madness, comes the confidence.
"The best part of it, is this pool and watching them stay below me," he added.
With games underway, the first actual round of the tournament will kick off on Friday at 12:15 p.m.
