SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a very different scene at the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site in Springfield on Wednesday.
Following days of long lines and seniors waiting out in the cold, State Senator Eric Lesser toured the site and shared his thoughts about changes moving forward.
No lines outside the Eastfield Mall on Wednesday. Everyone is waiting for their shots inside now.
That wasn't the case over the past week, as dozens, maybe even hundreds of people, 75 years or older, were left to stand outside in the cold. A situation that brought Lesser to the mall to see for himself.
"What happened was unacceptable," he said.
Masked up and on the move, Lesser toured the mass vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall on Wednesday.
He told Western Mass News he didn't see long lines of people 75 years or older left to stand in the cold and waiting to get their vaccine-like earlier in the week, a situation that forced changes.
"They changed the entrance so now people will are entering from the corner, and can line up in-doors in the mall," he said.
The Massachusetts National Guard called in to help inside the facility, for the second day in a row, those members are giving out vaccines and collecting information.
Springfield's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News all of these changes are impactful.
"The site today appears to be well organized. There are plenty of vaccinators. There is room for individuals to sit down. I spoke to persons inside, and they were comfortable," Caulton-Harris said.
Western Mass News caught up with Tracey LaVoie, who works at a shared living program. She took her three clients to get the shot, and they were happy with the process.
"I got here almost an hour and a half early because it has been crazy. They took our appointment at 10:30, and everything was so organized," she explained.
"Much better because I wasn’t going to come. I keep watching the lines out there, I say, 'I’m not going,'" said Springfield resident Paul Rondeau.
Although waiting inside is a better alternative, Rondeau told Western Mass News the long walk was difficult.
"It’s a long walk for me. I am 76, and it’s getting tougher. Like I said, no pain, but it’s tiring," he noted.
People follow blue arrows through the mall to get to the site.
Governor Charlie Baker also announced a change on Wednesday caregivers like LaVoie will be able to get a COVID-19 shot now too.
"You'll get a lot more of the 75-year-old community to agree to come and get vaccinated because they'll be willing to ask somebody to help them come with them, and that will make it easier to move into the next round," he said.
Lesser said people in western Mass. shouldn’t have been left out in the cold, to begin with, blaming a lack of oversight from the state.
Western Mass News asked him if he thought the state was behind with their roll-out plan. States like Connecticut have already started offering vaccinations to people 65-years and older.
"They have put trust in the state government to do everything possible to make this go quick and easy. Frankly, there is nothing more important that the state should be focused on right now than making sure the vaccine is getting distributed in a fast and equitable way. Right now, Massachusetts is very far behind," he noted.
The senator is calling on the governor to come to see the site for himself and to speed up the process.
