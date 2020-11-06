HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The free drive-through testing site at Holyoke Community College has a new location.
Starting Friday, November 6th, the site will shift to parking lot H near the western entrance to the Donahue Building.
The testing site was previously located at parking lot M near the Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation.
According to the Holyoke Board of Health, the change in location is being made to prepare for the cold weather months.
Drivers are being asked to enter the campus from Homestead Avenue, then turn left onto the Campus Road and proceed to parking lot H.
There will be signs and parking attendants on site who will manage the flow of traffic.
The testing site is open Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents and are conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
No appointments are necessary and results are usually produced within four days or less.
HCC has been serving as a "Stop the Spread" drive-through testing site since August 26th to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Western Massachusetts.
Testing will continue at least through the end of December.
