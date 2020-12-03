FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus outbreak is continuing to impact teams across the NFL, posing a threat to the playoffs, which is right around the corner.
All but one of the 32 teams have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Seahawks is the only team without a positive case. But with nearly every team being affected by this virus, the NFL is now considering switching to a "training camp-like model" come playoff time.
More and more teams are being impacted by the coronavirus, forcing a growing number of players to miss crucial games this season and teams to postpone matchups.
Though no game canceled yet, more than 25 games moved due to members testing positive for the virus.
The league most recently reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases, with 33 of them being players. Since the NFL started testing, 156 players and 270 other personnel have tested positive for the virus.
So what does this mean for playoffs? Will they create a bubble-like the NBA? The league rejecting that idea with their primary concern of mental health.
Instead, they're looking to create a training camp-like model after finding that during August 12-20, not one positive case appeared. Teams would remain in-market but stay at hotels the entire week, leading up to their playoff game, and unlike the NBA, families, and staff would be allowed.
The New England Patriots haven't been dealing with many COVID-19 issues this week. The team is gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Though catching the coronavirus early in the season, and dealing with injuries before, starting quarterback Cam Newton told Western Mass News he makes no excuses. He still has plenty left in the tank.
"Honestly, I think what drives me is knowing that I have yet to play my best football," Newton noted. "I'm getting there. It's just a learning curve. It's learning every day. In the famous words, a quote from Game of Thrones, 'You know nothing, Jon Snow.' That's been my mentality every day."
Patriots are looking to run the table these next five games for a playoff spot and will have three road games before returning to Foxborough after Christmas.
