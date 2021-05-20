SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Public Health released its weekly COVID-19 public health report on Thursday.
Under the state's criteria, the DPH takes population size into account when determining whether a community should be at a high-risk level or not.
As of Thursday, May 20, there were no communities in Western Massachusetts listed in the 'red zone' as being a high-risk for spreading the coronavirus
The communities that were in the 'yellow zone' include:
Lastly, the communities that were in the 'green zone' include:
- Amherst
- Agawam
- East Longmeadow
- Easthampton
- Great Barrington
- Greenfield
- Hampden
- Montague
- North Adams
- Northampton
- Southwick
- South Hadley
- Wilbraham
- West Springfield
- Westfield
For more information, you can click here for the full report.
