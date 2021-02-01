SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Nor'easter has caused officials to temporarily close some local COVID-19 testing sites.
Baystate Health said that all of their testing sites will be closing at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday. Those sites then reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with appointments for after 2 p.m. Monday or Tuesday will be contacted to reschedule.
Additionally, the City of Holyoke reported that both of their COVID-19 test sites will be closed Monday. They urge residents to continue to practice social distancing protocols and wear a face mask.
The 'Stop the Spread' testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield - run by AMR - will be closed for both Monday and Tuesday due to the weather. Testing at the mall is scheduled to resume on Wednesday.
Thus far, AMR told Western Mass News there have been upwards of 1,000 people tested daily at the AMR site on Boston Road in Springfield.
For more information on the AMR testing site and how to register, you can click here.
